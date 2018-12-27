Panic breaks out after double shooting in Covington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, Wash. -- The King County Sheriff’s Department says the male suspect in a Covington shooting was found dead at a home along 180th Avenue SE Thursday night. Police believe he killed another woman who lived there.

A woman who says she’s lived on the quiet block for 51 years was stunned when someone showed up on her doorstep just after gunshots rang out.

“My husband had just had lunch and all of a sudden we heard this beating on our front door,” Ruth Sims said.

Sims lives next door to the Covington home where the double shooting happened. She says one of the people living there came to her house looking for help.

“I say, you shot? And he says, 'No. The man shot a shotgun and she’s laying at the bottom of the stairs. He killed her, he shot her.'"

Just minutes later, Archana Banfal pulled up in the driveway. She says she works as a nurse for another person who lives there.

“I got out of my car and I was going to go upstairs. Then I heard, 'Come over here, get over here!' It was Ms. Ruth and one of the other guys that lives downstairs in the house," said Banfal.

Banfal says police grabbed her and helped her get out of harm’s way.

“They told me that there were shots fired and the suspect was still in the home and not to be anywhere near the vicinity,” Banfal said.

King County Sheriff's Department officials say multiple people, including an infant, were living in the two-story home as roommates. A 30-year-old woman was shot and killed and they also found a 32-year-old man who they believe shot and killed himself.

“As far as we’re aware, they weren’t in any type of dating relationship at all. They both lived at the house. We don’t know what led up to the shooting yet,” said Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff’s Department.

Abbott says the other people living there were removed from the home and were not injured.

Sims also says there was some sort of dispute between the two people that she believes may have led to the tragic shooting.