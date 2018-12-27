× Pacific Northwest sees record hops production

YAKIMA, Wash. — It was another banner year for hop growers in the Pacific Northwest.

Production of hops in Idaho, Oregon and Washington totaled a record high of 107 million pounds this year, according to a review released from the United States Department of Agriculture. That’s up 1 percent from last year’s record high of 106 million pounds.

More acres of hops were harvested this year in Idaho and Washington than last.

Washington state alone produced 73 percent of the country’s hops crop, with more than 77 million pounds coming from the state.

Hops are mostly used in beer production. The U.S. produces more of the flower than any other country in the world.