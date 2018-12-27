New Yorkers report strange light over the city, power outages

NEW YORK — New Yorkers are reporting a strange light over Queens and power outages Thursday, according to WPIX.

A blue light can be seen in photos posted online.

“The NYPD and the FDNY are on scene at a Con Ed facility in Astoria where an apparent transformer explosion just lit up the sky over the city,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted. “As soon as we have more information, we will share it.”

The NYPD and the FDNY are on scene at a Con Ed facility in Astoria where an apparent transformer explosion just lit up the sky over the city. As soon as we have more information, we will share it. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 28, 2018

NYPD Chief Nilda Hofmann said police were investigating a transformer explosion at Astoria East and North Queens Con Ed power plant, according to WPIX. The fire was reportedly under control as of 9:40 p.m. local time.

The FDNY has received multiple calls of people with no power in the Astoria and Long Island City area, WPIX reported. There were also reported outages at LaGuardia airport.

No injuries have been reported, fire department officials tell WPIX.

#FDNY is investigating a transformer incident in Queens at a @ConEdison location. The Department has received numerous calls for reports of explosions in the Long Island City and Astoria areas. — FDNY (@FDNY) December 28, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.