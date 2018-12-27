King County Metro offers free rides on New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Starting at 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve, King County Metro is offering free rides for all customers.

People will be able to ride King County Metro buses, including DART and Access Service, and the Seattle Streetcar for free from 7 p.m. Dec. 31, 2018 through Jan. 1, 2019 at 4 a.m.

Sound Transit will operate extended Link Light Rail service until 2 a.m. on New Year's Day.

King County is adding extra buses to its night routes.

A reminder that on Jan. 1, bus and rail service will be operating on a Sunday schedule.