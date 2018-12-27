× How to recycle your Christmas tree this year

As we head into the new year, it might be time to take down your Christmas tree.

We’ve compiled a list of recycling options (some even free!) in cities and counties around Western Washington.

SEATTLE

Residents can compost their Christmas trees and holiday greens for free through January 31, 2019. Just place them next to your yard waste cart on collection day. Apartment residents can play two trees. They must be under four feet tall. All decorations and tinsel must be removed. Flocked trees will be charged extra.

You may also drop them off at a Seattle Public Utilities transfer station.

KING COUNTY

No flocked or artificial trees accepted.

Some extra fees may apply. Check the King County Holiday Tree Recycling sheet for drop-off locations.

PIERCE COUNTY

Flocked trees will not be accepted. If they are put in yard-waste bins, the lids must close.

In Ruston, they must be cut into three-foot sections. They can be placed into yard-waste bins or near the cart for collection.

In Steilacoom, local boy scouts will accept trees at the utility yard on Jan. 5 and 6. Wreaths are not accepted.

In Tacoma, trees can go in yard waste containers.

Any other residents can take their trees to the Tacoma Recovery & Transfer Center for free until Jan. 13 for composting.

THURSTON COUNTY

Flocked trees are accepted. Christmas tree pick up is free throughout the county.

In Olympia, garbage customers can have their trees picked up on Jan. 5 (Tue./Wed. garbage customers) and Jan. 12 (Thu./Fri. garbage customers). They must be under six feet tall.

In Lacey, local boy scouts will pick up trees curbside on Jan. 5. Please have them on the curbside in front of your home by 8:00 a.m. Donations are accepted.

In Tumwater, residents can place their trees near the closest main intersection on Jan. 14 by 7:00 a.m.for pick up.

In Yelm, there is a designated dumpster that will be placed at Yelm City Park from Dec. 28 through Jan. 11 or until the dumpster fills up.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY

Call your public utility company for tree pick up details.