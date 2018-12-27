Goodbye Boomstick: Former Mariner Nelson Cruz signs deal with Minnesota Twins

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are saying goodbye to another star player: Nelson Cruz.

Cruz, aka Boomstick, tweeted a photo of himself on Thursday in a Minnesota Twins jersey with the caption: #NewProfilePic.

According to MLB.com, the Twins agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract for the 38-year-old.

The six-time All Star has played for the Mariners since 2014. Cruz has been one of the most consistent power hitters for several years with at least 37 home runs in each of the last five seasons.

Cruz took to Instagram to thank the Mariners’ ownership and clubhouse: