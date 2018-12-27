Woman found dead in Covington home; SWAT, air support searching for suspect
COVINGTON, Wash. — A woman was found dead Thursday afternoon in a Covington home after police were called to a reported shooting.
According to King County Sgt. Ryan Abbott, around 2:30 p.m. deputies were waiting for SWAT to arrive at the home on 180th Ave. SE in Covington.
Less than half an hour later, authorities said they found a woman’s body inside the home.
Deputies said at 3:00 p.m. that the suspect was still outstanding.
King County Air Support was assisting with the investigation.
No further details have been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
47.378212 -122.101156