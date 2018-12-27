CenturyLink outage impacting western Washington 911 services

SEATTLE — A nationwide CenturyLink outage is affecting emergency call services for some people in western Washington on Thursday.

The outage began early in the day and continued into the evening, the Associated Press reported. CenturyLink’s network was “still experiencing a disruption,” but the telecommunications company was working to restore services, Monroe, Louisiana-based CenturyLink said in a statement.

The statement provided no other details, including the cause of the problem and how many customers were affected.

Several Washington state law enforcement agencies took to social media Thursday to provide alternate numbers for those unable to connect through 911.

Seattle Police ask that you call either 206-583-2111 or 206-625-5011 in the event of an emergency if you are unable to get through with 911. Texting 911 is also an option.

King County also advised people unable to get through by dialing 911 to try their text-to-911 feature. You can also call the police or fire department number for your specific area.

People in Piece County can call 253-548-3240 and select option 4 in the event of a 911 outage.

The Emergency 9-1-1 telephone lines are down across Washington State. To reach Thurston County 9-1-1 call:

Other areas of the country also experiencing 911 outages included parts of Missouri, Idaho and Arizona.

In Idaho, the internet problems caused the temporary shutdown of phone services at the Idaho Department of Correction and the state’s Department of Education, The Idaho Statesman reported .

Some ATM machines weren’t working in Idaho and Montana.

This is a developing story and will be updated