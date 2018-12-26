Winter weather advisory for Cascades through Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A winter weather advisory has been issued for the central and south Cascades through Thursday morning.

The advisory issued by the National Weather Service impacts the Cascades above 2,000 feet in Snohomish, King, Pierce and Lewis counties. This advisory includes Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire.

Another round of snow will move into the central & south Cascades through early Thursday. Be prepared for snow-covered roadways and check @wsdot_passes road conditions before you go! https://t.co/r0jM3T1bKD #wawx pic.twitter.com/aotURu0OHe — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 26, 2018

Slippery road conditions are possible in those areas until the advisory expires at 4 a.m. Thursday.

Snow accumulations of up to 7 inches are possible above 2,000 feet in those areas.