Winter weather advisory for Cascades through Thursday

SEATTLE -- A winter weather advisory has been issued for the central and south Cascades through Thursday morning.
The advisory issued by the National Weather Service impacts the Cascades above 2,000 feet in Snohomish, King, Pierce and Lewis counties. This advisory includes Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire.
Slippery road conditions are possible in those areas until the advisory expires at 4 a.m. Thursday.
Snow accumulations of up to 7 inches are possible above 2,000 feet in those areas.