Police: Des Moines home hit by gunfire; no injuries

Posted 11:08 PM, December 26, 2018, by

DES MOINES, Wash. — Authorities say a Des Moines family escaped injury Wednesday evening when their home was hit by gunfire.

Des Moines Police tweeted just before 10:40 p.m. that the incident happened at a home in a neighborhood off Des Moines Memorial Drive.

Shots were fired and one home was damaged. A man and his 12-year-old son who were inside were not injured, police said.

The department called out the person who fired the shots on Twitter, saying “Your #stupidity was about 12 inches from being a murder.”

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 