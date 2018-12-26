Police: Des Moines home hit by gunfire; no injuries

DES MOINES, Wash. — Authorities say a Des Moines family escaped injury Wednesday evening when their home was hit by gunfire.

Des Moines Police tweeted just before 10:40 p.m. that the incident happened at a home in a neighborhood off Des Moines Memorial Drive.

Shots were fired and one home was damaged. A man and his 12-year-old son who were inside were not injured, police said.

The department called out the person who fired the shots on Twitter, saying “Your #stupidity was about 12 inches from being a murder.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Thankfully, no injuries when a 🤓🤪💩fired shots toward a neighborhood off Des Moines Memorial. One home was struck which was occupied by an awesome dad and his 12 year old disabled son. Your #stupidity was about 12 inches from being a murder. Investigation commences. DL — Des Moines Police, WA (@DesMoinesPolice) December 27, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.