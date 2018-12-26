Police: Des Moines home hit by gunfire; no injuries

DES MOINES, Wash. — Authorities say a Des Moines family escaped injury Wednesday evening when their home was hit by gunfire.
Des Moines Police tweeted just before 10:40 p.m. that the incident happened at a home in a neighborhood off Des Moines Memorial Drive.
Shots were fired and one home was damaged. A man and his 12-year-old son who were inside were not injured, police said.
The department called out the person who fired the shots on Twitter, saying “Your #stupidity was about 12 inches from being a murder.”
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.