Man in custody after 62-year-old Hoodsport woman found dead on Christmas

HOODSPORT, Wash. — A 25-year-old man is behind bars on a murder charge after a 62-year-old woman was found dead in Hoodsport on Christmas.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just after 6 p.m. to reports of a homicide. The sheriff’s office didn’t give the location for the call.

When they arrived, they found a 62-year-old woman dead at the scene with evidence of blunt force trauma.

A 25-year-old man is in custody in connection with her death.

The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.