‘Nutcracker’ kids knit hats for young patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital

The kids in the Pacific Northwest Ballet’s production of “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” have been busy lately — on stage and off.

During down time at McCaw Hall the young performers have been knitting hats for patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

After The Nutcracker ends Dec. 28, the kids plan deliver the handmade gifts.

This is the eight year in a row that kids at the Nutcracker have made hats. The tradition started with two sisters in 2011 and students at the Pacific Northwest Ballet have kept it going ever since.

Each hat will be delivered in gift box with a personalized note from the kid who made it.