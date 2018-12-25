Lowland rain-snow mix possible Wednesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It wasn't a white Christmas for the lowlands, but a wintry mix of rain and snow could hit some areas of the North Puget Sound Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the areas most likely to see accumulation are Whatcom County near the Canadian border and the Hood Canal area, including higher terrain on the Kitsap Peninsula. Those areas are expected to see less than an inch of snow on the ground.

Higher hilltops from Snohomish County north -- including the San Juan Islands -- will likely see some snow on the ground.

The wintry mix is forecast to turn to rain by midday.