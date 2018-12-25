Family surprises Alabama grandmother with Orange Bowl tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALE COUNTY, Ala. -- Ever since she was a little girl, Linda Vine has been a die-hard Alabama football fan, according to WHNT.

It is a love that she shared with her mother and one that she also shared with her children. Every game the Tide plays, the 68-year-old grandmother sits at home in Daleville to watch and cheer on her team. This year, however, her family wanted her to experience the game a little differently.

On Christmas Eve, Vine's family gathered as many families do to celebrate the holiday. As they sat together, her family asked her a simple question -- What are you doing this Saturday?

"Watching Alabama in my room," Vine replied.

That's when they surprised her with her Christmas gift -- tickets to the Orange Bowl! Vine was brought to tears with the news.

The Crimson Tide will be facing off against Oklahoma Saturday, Dec. 29 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Vine will be attending the game with her family in style in an all-you-can-eat and all-you-can-drink box.