Seattle Union Gospel Mission feeds hundreds breakfast Christmas morning

SEATTLE, WA - Christmas morning, the Seattle Union Gospel Mission provided breakfast to hundreds of members of the community in need.

Early Tuesday morning, volunteers packed into the kitchen at the Seattle Union Gospel Mission prepping the meals for the hundreds of people expected to come through the doors.

“One plate at a time was the idea of me serving as a cook, but one plate at a time was not entirely enough without giving them something for their souls,” said Zeb Hill who was cooking the meal.

While the focus of the morning was to provide a warm meal on Christmas, the yearly tradition means much more.

“We can step in and try to be that family for them today,” said Terry Pallas Chief Program Officer of Seattle Union Gospel Mission.

For some families, this is how they chose to start their Christmas holiday.

“I grabbed my husband and said, ‘hey let’s go cook,’” said Kathleen Schofield.

Schofield and her husband worked the fryer. They flipped dozens of eggs to be served to the community.

“I celebrate the best way I can, with this nice breakfast, and this nice community around me,” said Michael Holley one of the people eating breakfast at the Seattle Union Gospel Mission.

Breakfast was served from 7am to 9pm. Pallas said in total they would serve more than a thousand meals at this location.