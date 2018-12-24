× Track Santa’s location with NORAD Santa Tracker!

Santa Claus is on his way delivering presents around the world!

Thanks to the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, you can track Santa’s location and when he’ll get to your home here.

This is the 63rd year NORAD has tracked Santa using satellites and radar. Or you can call NORAD operators at their call center at 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to get a real time update.

In the event of a government shutdown, NORAD will continue with its 63-year tradition of NORAD Tracks Santa on Dec. 24. Military personnel who conduct NORAD Tracks Santa are supported by approximately 1,500 volunteers who make the program possible each and every year. pic.twitter.com/fY0oyjrdDc — NORAD & USNORTHCOM (@Norad_Northcom) December 21, 2018

NORAD is a join organization of the U.S. and Canada that provides aerospace and maritime warnings and aerospace control of North America.

A minimal amount of federal funding from the U.S. and Canada is used for the Santa Tracker. Most of the program’s resources are provided by corporate sponsors and about 1,400 volunteers.