Seattle-bound Delta flight diverted to Alaska after potential mechanical issue

SEATTLE — A Delta Airlines flight from Beijing to Seattle was diverted to a small island in Alaska due to a potential engine issue.

A Delta Airlines spokesperson confirmed that Flight 128 had 194 customers on board Christmas Eve when it had to make the emergency landing in Shemya, Alaska.

“Delta apologizes to customers for the delay and has sent another aircraft to continue the flight to Seattle. The safety of our customers and crew is always Delta’s top priority,” Delta said in a statement.

Delta passengers are waiting for another plane to pick them up in Shemya.

It’s unclear how long the passengers’ trips were delayed because of the emergency landing.