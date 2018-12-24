× Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll signs contract extension through 2021

RENTON, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks have signed Executive Vice President of Football Operations & Head Coach Pete Carroll to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced on Christmas Eve.

“I am excited to announce that we have extended Head Coach Pete Carroll through the 2021 season,” said Jody Allen, Seahawks Chair and Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust. “This will continue the championship culture that we have created in Seattle.”

Carroll, hired as Seattle’s eighth head coach on January 11, 2010, has led the Seahawks to seven playoff appearances with a combined 97-59-1 record, back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2013-14, 10-plus wins in five-consecutive seasons (2012-16), and four NFC West Division titles. Prior to his arrival, Seattle posted 10-plus wins only five times in the previous 34 years.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

“So grateful to Jody and the organization,” said Carroll. “I love this team and couldn’t be more proud to represent the 12s.”

Seattle has advanced to the divisional round in six of the last eight postseasons, winning two NFC Championships and one Super Bowl, while claiming the No. 1 seed in the NFC twice.

Carroll has helped the team acquire 18 different players selected to the Pro Bowl since 2011. Their roster has also included 12 first-team All-Pro selections since 2012.

The franchise’s all-time winningest coach, Carroll ranks 28th in NFL history with 131 combined wins (regular season and postseason).