× Les Schwab delivers Christmas to deserving families

For the past month, we’ve been telling you about the Les Schwab Toy Drive, and encouraging you to donate.

This morning, employees from Les Schwab dressed up as Santa Claus and his elves, and made the rounds to deliver Christmas presents and cheer to Western Washington families. The event would not have been possible without all of your donations.

Q13’s Ellen Tailor and photojournalist Michael Driver went along with Santa and his crew to document the festivities.