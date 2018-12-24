High tides and chilly temps ahead, but no windstorms this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The coast is in for "super" high tides this week, but we're happy to report there will be a much-needed break from windstorms.

A few showers are likely on Monday, but mostly it will be dry.

Christmas looks dry as well.

Wednesday there are passing showers, with snow in the mountains. The snow level remains below the passes all week long.

More passing showers are expected Thursday, along with more snow on the passes.

The biggest weather this week will be chilly temperatures, with highs near 44 and lows near 34 all week.

Happy holidays!