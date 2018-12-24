Annual Model Train Festival brings generations together at Washington State History Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- The holidays are all about trains at the Washington State History Museum in Tacoma.

The museum's annual Model Train Festival opened Friday (Dec. 21), and it's already bringing generations together.

Train enthusiasts and museum goers can see the most detailed model trains the Pacific Northwest has to offer.

The festival is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but it reopens Dec. 26 and runs through Jan. 1.

Admission is as follows:

Admission for Historical Society Members is always FREE

Adults (Age 18 and over) $14

Seniors (Age 65 and over) $11

Students (Ages 6-17 years) $11

Active and former military personnel (with ID or proof of service) $11

Children (age 5 and under) FREE

Family (up to 2 adults and 4 children under age 18) $40

Washington Quest EBT Card Discount (must show card) is $1/person and $2/family

