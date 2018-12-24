Alley fire spreads to hair salon on busy Fremont stretch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A fire that started in a Fremont alley quickly spread to a hair salon on North 36th Street early Christmas Eve.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the fire began about 3:15 a.m. Monday in an alley and spread to Habitude hair salon and spa.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was under control before 5 a.m. There were also reports of another commercial fire at a brewery-restaurant in Ballard.

The cause of the Fremont fire is unknown.

The business-lined stretch of North 36th Street near the Lenin statue was still closed at 6:30 a.m. Monday while the investigation continued.