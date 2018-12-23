Thurston County detectives investigating homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. -- Detectives in Thurston County are investigating a homicide.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened Saturday in the 9000 block of Old 99. Initially, the 45-year-old man's death was investigated as suspicious death, but it has since been ruled a homicide.

His silver 2007 Ford Mustang with license plate number BJV3429 is missing and considered stolen from the scene.

The victim has not been identified, and there's no word yet on a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thurston County Sheriff's Office or Crimestoppers.