Different approaches, similar success for Seahawks’ Carroll and Chiefs’ Ried

Andy Reid knows offense. Pete Carroll knows defense.

The two are both in the top five in wins among active NFL head coaches.

Their teams face off Sunday night at CenturyLink Field, when Carroll’s Seahawks host Reid’s Chiefs at 5:20 p.m.

“He’s one of a kind,” Carroll said of Reid this week. “He is an extraordinarily creative guy and he’s been able to stay at the cutting edge of what’s going on.”

Reid brings the No. 1 scoring offense in the league into Seattle with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Carroll’s team will counter with the No. 7 scoring defense led by perennial Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner in the middle.

Both coaches are familiar with top 10 rankings in their areas of expertise. Reid has coached 12 top 10 offenses in his 20 seasons as a head coach. Carroll has coached nine top 10 defenses in 13 seasons.

“Pete (Carroll) is obviously an expert at that defense,” Reid said of the Seahawks. “They’re very sound and they know that defense like the back of their hand and they fly around.”

Carroll has won 120 games in the regular season and another 10 in the playoffs, including a Super Bowl.

Reid has won 194 regular season games and 11 in the playoffs. His 2004 Eagles came up just short against the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.

The two are well aware of each other’s success, even if they’ve done it differently.

“Don’t forget how he’s been able to win consistently and have good, tough teams while he’s been that creative and that outgoing with his offense,” Carroll said. “He just gets it and he’s a great ball coach.”

Both teams will have plenty to play for Sunday night.

The Seahawks can clinch a playoff spot with a win. A Chiefs victory would clinch the AFC West and the No. 1 overall seed in their conference.

Whichever team comes out on top, it will likely be determined by the matchup between the Chiefs’ high-flying attack and the Seahawks’ young defense.

Mahomes and Reid will looks to target Seattle’s banged-up secondary. Both of the Seahawks safeties were injured last week. Tedric Thompson is not expected to play and Bradley McDougald will be a game-time decision.

It will be important for Seattle to get pressure on Mahomes.

The Seahawks will also look to the home crowd and night magic for a little help.

Since Carroll’s arrival in 2010, the Seahawks are 9-2-1 on Sunday Night Football and 16-2 in prime time games at home.

They’ve also been dominant late in the year.

Seattle’s 42 regular season wins during the months of November, December and January since 2012 are the most in the NFL.

Carroll and Reid have faced off four times through the years, with Reid’s teams winning three. They’ll get another chance Sunday to match wits.

“Fun to go against him,” Carroll said.

