Bellingham officer, Whatcom deputy shoot suspect who fired crossbow at them

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — ​A Bellingham Police officer and a Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputy shot a California man who fired a crossbow at them near Arroyo Park Sunday.

According to a news release from Bellingham PD, Bellingham officers responded to Arroyo Park, where people reported a man threatening them with a machete.

Officers arrived to investigate and called for a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office K-9 to assist. As officers and the K-9 approached the suspect, police said he fired a crossbow directly at them.

A Bellingham officer and a Whatcom deputy returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect is a 46-year-old California man who was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Although police released his name, Q13 does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.

No residents or officers were injured during the exchange.

The officers involved in the shooting have been re-assigned per each agency’s policy.

After he is released from the hospital, the suspect will be booked into the Whatcom County Jail on charges of felony harassment and attempted murder. Police say the suspect has a criminal history in California.

“I am very thankful that all responding officers were uninjured in doing the dangerous work they do and were able to stop this individual before he could harm others,” Bellingham Police Chief David Doll said.

Old Samish Way was closed from 30th Street to Chuckanut Drive at 8 p.m. Sunday while detectives continued their investigation.

“We appreciate the coordination with Bellingham Police and are thankful all citizens and law enforcement officers were unharmed during this incident,” Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks said.