Armed bystanders shoot at shoplifters in Marysville, disabling their vehicle

MARYSVILLE, Wash. -- Police have two shoplifting suspects in custody in Marysville after getting some help from unknown armed bystanders.

According to Marysville PD, the shoplifters were leaving the Coastal Farm and Ranch Store on State Avenue Saturday, when some people confronted them.

As the thieves tried to take off in their car, the bystanders began shooting, taking out a couple of their tires.

The suspects' vehicle was found abandoned a few blocks away. Officers used a K-9 to track down the suspects.

No one was injured, and the people who fired the shots left the scene before police arrived.

Marysville Police are looking for the bystanders who shot at the vehicle to get a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marysville Police.