Winter storm causes issues for holiday travelers along I-90

SNOQUALMIE PASS - WA, The National Weather Service predicts the Cascades will see more than a foot of snow in the next few days; Interstate 90 through the Snoqualmie Pass was causing issues for holiday drivers late Saturday night.

Saturday is one of the busiest travel days on the road during the holidays.

Late Saturday night, WSDOT placed a mandatory chain requirement for all cars driving the pass on Saturday. Late in the evening, cars were spinning out of control; some parked on the shoulder of the interstate applying chains, while plow trucks tried to clear a path.

Drivers using the pass without chains could be fined $500 dollars.

A few hours earlier in the day, it was a much different scene. There was no snow on the roads westbound i-90 heading toward Snoqualmie Pass.

“I don’t want to get stuck in the snow,” said Annie Craine.

Craine was driving across the state to Seattle to meet with her family for Christmas. She left early in the day and said she did not have any issues driving along i-90.

However, she was not aware the NWS had issued a winter storm warning, and she was not the only driver near Snoqualmie Pass out of the loop.

Many people heading back and forth along the interstate found out late in the evening the winter storm warning was issued.

I hope we make it through before really bad stormy weather,” said Elizabeth Wampler who was driving to Leavenworth with her family for Christmas.

Over the next 36 hours, NWS predicts the Cascades will see 12 – 18 inches of snow.