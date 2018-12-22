× Teen stabbed at house party in Woodinville

WOODINVILLE, Wash. – A 17-year-old boy was arrested after stabbing another 17-year-old boy at a house party late Friday evening.

King County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing at a house in the 14300 block of Bear Creek Road NE. When officers arrived, they located a male teen with a stab wound to the stomach.

Witnesses told police a fight broke out shortly before the incident occurred. The victim was rushed to Harborview in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

There was a large group of 100 or more juveniles at the rented Airbnb, Sgt. Ryan D. Abbott said.

Deputies from the Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

This story is still developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.