Meet Benny! #WhyNotMePets

Benny is a sweet dog who would love to be your office companion when you are not at home.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaigns to help Ben Folds or Benny get adopted.

He’s living with a foster through Motley Zoo Animal Rescue.

Benny was rescued from Thailand. The rescue thinks he’s about 3-years-old.

Benny's foster said he really loves going to the office with her and everyone loves having him around.

" I always tell my coworkers 20 minutes," said Meredith Thompson. "If you give him 20 minutes he will be like your best friend. He is so spunky and outgoing and affectionate. Every day he gets sillier and sillier and we get to know him better. We just adore him. He's great."

Benny is blind, but he does not let that keep him from being like any other dog.

He loves anything that crinkles and being on the bed.

"You put him on the bed and he starts doing the zoomies," said Thompson. "He runs in circles. He flops on his back, he attacks your hands, it's just his favorite place ever. "

Right now, Benny is living with a larger dog and they get along just fine.

Benny would do best in a home with kids that are 12 years or older and with someone who will encourage him to become more social.

" I think somebody just needs to take a chance on him and recognize the potential that he has when he is in a really nurturing and safe environment," said Thompson. "He just comes out of his shell."

Benny is also featured in Pawsitive Alliance's campaign called "Home 4 the Pawlidays." It's a social media campaign that helps shelter pets find their forever home during the holidays.

If you would like to adopt Benny or find out more about him, email the rescue at adopt@motleyzoo.org