Pro Bowl snub? It’s OK, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has other plans

SEATTLE — Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson says he’s fine with missing the Pro Bowl this season — as long as it’s because he’s preparing for another game.

“I love the Pro Bowl,” he said Thursday. “It’s great, but ultimately I’d like to be in the last game of the year and hopefully have a chance to win it.”

Wilson wasn’t named to this year’s roster, but did land an alternate spot. He’s been named to four Pro Bowls in his career.

In 2013 he was replaced in the Pro Bowl because the Seahawks made the Super Bowl. He’s hoping to lose his alternate status this year due to another trip to the big game.

Still, coach Pete Carroll was among those suggesting his quarterback may have been snubbed.

“There are a lot of people voting and we know how good he is,” he said.

With Seattle emerging as the No. 1-rushing team this season, Wilson’s pass attempts have been limited. But that hasn’t stopped him from making the most of his opportunities.

Wilson’s 377 attempts are a whopping 203 behind league-leader Ben Roethlisberger. His 3,025 passing yards rank 20th in the league.

And yet he’s tied with Drew Brees and Philip Rivers for third in the NFL in touchdown passes (31), he’s fourth in quarterback rating, eighth in yards per completion and ninth in yards per attempt. He’s also on the cusp of leading the Seahawks into the playoffs in the midst of a rebuilding year.

Wilson acknowledged the honor would have been welcome, but he said his goals are a bit loftier this season.

“Pro Bowls matter,” he said. “All those things matter because it shows your work ethic and all the things you’ve done for the offseason and everything else. Those accomplishments are cool. But the biggest accomplishment of all is winning it all.”

Even if that means he won’t be in Orlando.

While linebacker Bobby Wagner and punter Michael Dickson both made the team, Wilson wasn’t the only notable Seahawks player left off the roster.

Not one Seattle offensive lineman was named to the squad, despite the team’s rushing success. Only guard J.R. Sweezy was listed as an alternate.

“I don’t know how anybody had a better year than Duane Brown did,” Carroll said in defense of the Seahawks’ massive left tackle. “I don’t know how that would happen. He’s been there before, but the league is looking at the throwing game, maybe. Meanwhile, we’re running it.”

Wagner was also surprised by the voting.

“I thought Frank (Clark) and J-Reed (Jarran Reed) and a bunch of the other guys … should’ve made it,” he said.

This will be his fifth consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl, unless of course the Seahawks are otherwise engaged. Wagner agreed with Wilson that he, too, would prefer the alternative.

“You hope you’re getting replaced because you’re playing in the most important game at the end of the season,” he said. “So I think it’s more so just congratulations to the guys that made it.”

For the Seahawks to make it to this year’s Super Bowl, they first need to clinch a playoff spot. That could happen this week when they host AFC-leading Kansas City on Sunday night.

After that, they’ll likely need to win three road games in the postseason. Wilson acknowledged what it will take.

“More than anything else, winning is the thing that you want to do,” he said. “That’s the thing that matters the most.”