Paul Hunt: Wanted felon suspected in multiple burglaries and car prowls

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

Convicted felon, Paul Hunt, is wanted in Spokane County for several charges, including drugs, car theft, and a home burglary.

Detectives think he’s behind multiple burglaries and car prowls throughout the county — in one case alone — more than $7,000 dollars’ worth of items were stolen from the victim.

He’s 36 years old, 5’11” and weighs 190 pounds.

Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if you know where he’s hiding, or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers. It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.