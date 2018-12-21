Mom accused of tying children and ex-husband up, shooting daughter who called 911

Warning: This story contains disturbing information

RENTON, Wash. — A woman is facing an aggravated murder charge in the shooting death of her 14-year-old daughter.

Svetlana Laurel, 52, is accused of shooting the teen girl Dec. 18 at a home along Smithers Avenue S in Renton. Officials allege in court documents that Laurel shot her daughter in the head while the teen was on the phone with 911 dispatchers.

A Renton Police detective says in the documents that prior to the shooting, Laurel held the girl’s father and brother at gunpoint and tied them up with zip ties.

She and the man had been involved in a custody dispute and had been fighting, and she allegedly held him and their 12-year-old son at gun point. He had full-time custody of the children at the time of the shooting.

After killing the girl while she called police, authorities say Laurel tried to kill her ex-husband but the gun jammed. The man was able to escape and tackled her shortly before police arrived, according to court documents.

On Friday, King County Prosecutor Daniel Satterberg charged Laurel with aggravated first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment. She’s expected to be formally arraigned on the charges in January.

Renton Police say the incident started at the home shortly after 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The man was taking his daughter to a meeting she had in Seattle and left the 12-year-old boy at home alone.

About ten minutes after they left, officials say Laurel arrived at the home. After presenting the boy with "Christmas presents," which he told police were some of his old clothes, she allegedly tied him up with zip ties and put duct tape over his mouth.

She later removed the tape and told him that she would use a stun gun on him if he screamed. Before the father and teen girl arrived back at home, police say Laurel made a call to the children's godfather in New York that the man took to be suicidal. He reported it to police and was eventually transferred to the Kent Police Department, where Laurel had been living.

The children's father and the teen girl arrived back home from the meeting at about 8 p.m. Police say that when they entered the home and saw Laurel, she allegedly attacked the man with a stun gun.

It was during this altercation that authorities say the girl went upstairs in the home and called police. After continuing to threaten the man with the stun gun, officials say Laurel made him zip-tie his legs together. She then tied his hands.

The man told police that during this time, she produced a handgun and hit him with the gun and pointed it at his head. He yelled out to his kids that Laurel had a gun, and the girl told this to the 911 dispatcher.

The King County Prosecutor says Laurel went upstairs, berated her daughter for calling 911, tied her up and shot her at near point-blank range.

Renton Police allege in court documents that Laurel then tried to kill the children's father after killing the girl, but her gun jammed. As she struggled to un-jam the weapon, he was able to free his hands and lunged at her.

Police say he slammed her head against a wall and moved toward the door. The 12-year-old boy was able to hop down the stairs, and the two were able to make it outside as police were approaching.

Laurel is currently being held without bail and faces life in prison if convicted.