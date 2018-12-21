× Michelle Obama steps out in boots Carrie Bradshaw would approve of

(CNN) — Former first lady Michelle Obama’s book tour ended the year in style.

Wednesday night, Obama wore thigh-high sequin boots by Balenciaga for the last leg of her 2018 book tour promoting her bestselling memoir “Becoming.”

The shiny gold stiletto boots retail for a whopping $3,900. The gold dress she wore was also from Balenciaga.

The boots stole some attention during her event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn where she was interviewed by “Sex and the City” actress Sarah Jessica Parker.

As a first lady who was conscious of her fashion choices, Obama told Parker that her footwear had no message behind them, and that she simply wore them because she liked them, according to Vox.

“Now, I’m free to do whatever,” she told Parker.

“They were just really cute,” she said, Vox reported. “I was like, ‘Those some nice boots!'”

Obama also told Parker that as first lady she came to realize “fashion does have meaning,” and she was aware her clothes were making a statement.

During her time as first lady, Obama mixed designer clothes with more affordable pieces, like from the Gap and J.Crew. She also chose to use her platform to elevate emerging designers of diverse backgrounds and influences.

Obama’s stylist in the White House, Meredith Koop, also handled putting together all of her looks for the book tour, according to the New York Times.