× Homeless honored, remembered on winter solstice

EVERETT, Wash. – December 21st marks the winter solstice and the longest night of the year. Because of that, communities around our nation gather together to remember and honor those who have died on the streets.

One of those remembrances took place during a vigil at the outdoor amphitheater in Everett Friday evening.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day is to recognize those who have died in various stages of homelessness, on the streets, in their cars, in tents, or anywhere they could rest.

The candles were lit, and the melody of Amazing Grace was in the air when the names were read out loud. A total of 36 people had lost their lives this year while sleeping on the streets of Snohomish County.

“When they read off the names to the military people, I was thinking how I would feel if that was one of my family members,” Ronald Palmer said.

This annual event continues to become more meaningful each year as many cities across the nation face issues with the lack of affordable housing, the opioid epidemic, and many more barriers to safe housing.