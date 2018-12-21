Help ID sporty-looking, shoe-stealing porch pirate

WANTED IN KENMORE —

Kenmore Police are trying to identify this package thief dressed like he was out for a run.

Home surveillance video shows the thief boldly walking up to the door of Irina Tyree’s home last week, grabbing two packages and then walking off.

Fortunately, there are some great photos of his face that clearly show who he is.

Inside one of the packages was a pair of boots many women dream of owning — Christian Louboutin’s that cost more than $800 — that she got on sale, the last pair.

Irina says they were following the delivery truck. "You can see how happy he was to see the packages next to our door and he just picked it up and ran away and sat in the car, so there probably was a driver and the guy who was stealing stuff."

If you know his name, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone.