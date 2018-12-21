Help ID armed, calm bank bandit

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle detectives are asking for your help to identify this armed bank bandit caught on camera flashing a gun — clear as day — while demanding cash from a teller at the Washington Federal on Beacon Ave. S. in November.

“He enters the bank. You’ll see him go directly to a lone teller. He doesn’t wait around in the lobby, or anything else, he just approaches the teller direct-on. You’ll see in his left hand he has his own bag with him, in his right hand, he has a black, it looks like a semi-automatic pistol and he shows it to the clerk,” describes Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “The clerk looks at him and he goes, ‘I want all your money.’ Without hesitation she does the right thing, she reaches in, grabs the money, puts it in his bag. He doesn’t run out of the bank, or anything, he just, very methodically and coolly takes the bag, walks out, exits the bank and disappears, so that tells me a couple of things. First of all, the guy’s armed, which means he’s dangerous. Second of all, it’s probably not his first time and this guy’s probably going to do it again until they get him into custody, so it’s really important, if you know any information, please call and let us know.”

Detectives think he's Hispanic, about 5’9”, with a medium build.

If you can identify him for Seattle Police, Crime Stoppers will pay you a full $1,000 cash reward. Use the P3 Tips App, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if you know his name.