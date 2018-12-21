Ali Abdul Al-Buturky: Wanted felon, suspected bank robber calls himself ‘Young Mobsta’

WANTED IN MOUNT VERNON —

Mount Vernon detectives say surveillance video shows suspected bank robber, Ali Abdul Al-Buturky, both before and after his heist at the U.S. Bank on 2ND St. late last month.

“Gentleman was first seen on neighboring security camera footage at a restaurant in downtown,” said Mount Vernon Police Lt. Chris Cammock. “We see him leave the restaurant, he walks up to his car that’s just parked up the block, we see him mill around the car a bit and then he starts heading across east, towards where the banks at. We see him coming back, it’s an alley shot and he’s at a full run. We then pick-up the security footage from a neighboring business and we see him back in his car, he’s quickly getting in the car and then he’s heading south out-of-town.”

Al-Buturky – a.k.a. ‘Young Mobsta’ – is a convicted felon with robbery, thefts, car theft, trying to run from police and drugs all on his rap sheet.

Detectives have found the getaway car — but not him. We know that he’s been kind of couch-surfing in the Marysville and Snohomish County area,” said Lt. Cammock. “He’s been pretty elusive, so far, to track down, so there is a warrant for Robbery in the First Degree are we’re just hoping that the community can help us locate and bring him into custody.”

Detectives say he’s from the Snohomish County area, with ties to Marysville, Tulalip, Everett and Lynnwood.

He's 24 years old, 6’2” and weighs 200 pounds.

If he’s crashing on your couch -- do the right thing and help get him in custody. Plus, you'll get a full $1,000 reward if your tip to Crime Stoppers helps lead to his arrest.

Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information on where he is, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's always anonymous.