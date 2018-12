EDMONDS, Wash. — A fire at a Snohomish County motel left two people injured Friday.

South Snohomish County Fire tweeted at about 2:15 p.m. Friday that the fire happened at a motel in the 23900 block of Highway 99 in Edmonds.

A woman suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. A firefighter was also hospitalized with minor injuries, officials said.

The fire was contained to one unit of the motel. The cause is under investigation.