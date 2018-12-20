Thousands lose power as strong windstorm hits Western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Tens of thousands of people lost power Thursday as a strong wind storm pushed through western Washington.

The National Weather Service said as of 11:35 a.m., 70,000 people were without power statewide.

As of 11 a.m., the power outages include:

About 24,000 Puget Sound Energy customers

About 7,000 Grays Harbor PUD customers

About 4,500 Snohomish PUD customers

About 2,700 Tacoma PUD customers

About 5,000 Seattle City Lights customers

Authorities said before noon they'd already received reports of downed trees and power lines from Grays Harbor to Lakewood.

Schools in Winlock shut down due to a power outage and all afternoon preschool classes were canceled.

The Hood Canal Bridge closed at 11:00 a.m. due to high winds and water blowing over the bridge.

⚠️Closure⚠️ The Hood Canal Bridge is closed due to high winds with water blowing over the bridge deck. No ETA for reopening. #JeffersonCounty #KitsapCounty #HoodCanalBridge @wsdot_tacoma @wsdot pic.twitter.com/yBczfXH5in — Trooper Chelsea Hodgson (@wspd8pio) December 20, 2018

There's a high wind warning in effect for much of area into Thursday evening, with gusts up to 60 miles an hour possible.

Here are some of the peak wind gusts as of 10:30 a.m.:

Here's a look at the current wind gusts within the last hour: Bellingham Airport: 66 mph

Hoquiam Airport: 59 mph

Lopez Island: 52 mph

JBLM McChord: 50 mph

Sandy Point Shores: 48 mph

Whidbey Island: 48 mph

Tacoma Narrows Airport: 45 mph

Olympia Airport: 43 mph#WAwx pic.twitter.com/7X63rQmhwd — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 20, 2018

Washington State Ferries officials warned their northern waters runs such as the San Juan Islands run and the Port Townsend-Coupeville may experience delays or cancellations, while the Puget Sound runs should still operate, but may face rough seas and limits on boarding space.

Already, high winds caused the cancellation of at least two runs of the Port Townsend-Coupeville ferry as the boats reported sustained winds of 43 mph gusting to 53 mph.

Mountain snow is not a major factor this time around as this storm has tapped into some warm, tropical air and thus snow levels will rise above pass level for rain there instead of heavy snows.

The coast will face additional impacts from the storm in the form of high surf and possible flooding.

The National Weather Service said there is an increased risk of landslides. Some areas have received up to 10 inches of rain in the last few weeks.

Increased #landslide threat for rainfall and saturated soils for much of western Washington lowlands and foothills. #wawx pic.twitter.com/Zo79UnW6b4 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 20, 2018

