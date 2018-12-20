Text-to-911 service launches in King County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING COUNTY, Wash. -- People in King County are now able to text 911 in an emergency.

The county launched its E-911 initiative on Thursday. Anyone texting 911 should start by saying where their emergency is and what kind of assistance is needed.

Officials say to keep the messages brief, but also ask that you use full words and not text slang.

Dispatchers still prefer that people call if they are able to, but by adding the texting service they hope to help residents who are unable to call for help.

Pierce County residents will soon be able to do the same. South Sound 911 says they are planning on launching a emergency texting service sometime in February.