Surprise shopping spree for underserved kids

RENTON, Wash. – We’re continuing our Season of Giving coverage with heart-felt stories from around the community.

It’s not every day you get to spend a shopping spree with your favorite athlete. But for 98 lucky kids at the Target store in Renton, it was a dream come true.

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner hosted a surprise shopping event for underserved kids in the Seattle community.

But that’s not all, he brought along two of his friends, Seahawks linebacker Shaquem and his brother Conerback Shaquill to join the fun.

This year marks Wagner’s fourth year in a row hosting the event.

The football star made national headlines earlier this month after his record 98-yard pick six in the Seahawks versus San Francisco 49ers game. In honor of those 98 yards that he rushed, 98 children got the shopping spree of a lifetime.

Bobby Wagner partnered with Target, Safeway, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, and MOD Pizza so all the kids were given gift cards.