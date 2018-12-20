Reward up to $1,000 offered for ID of thief who stole 84-year-old woman’s wallet

Des Moines, Wash — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who stole an 84-year-old woman’s wallet and cell phone out of her purse. “He zooms right in like a predator,” Sgt. Dave Mohr with Des Moines Police.

Surveillance video shows the suspect watching the victim as she shops in the produce aisle at the Redondo Safeway at 27035 Pacific Highway South on October 28th.

“When she walked away from her cart, the individual walked up, reached in, took out her wallet and her checkbook, put it in a bag and walked away,” said Sgt. Mohr.

A few moments later, he returned and stole her cell phone when she wasn’t looking. “It’s a good example of being vigilant when you’re out shopping at Christmas time or other events,” said Sgt. Mohr.

As the thief exited the store, surveillance cameras captured clear images of his face, unique scarf and matching tennis shoes.

“I would like to catch him by the end of the week. It would be an awesome early Christmas present if we could identify this guy and hold him accountable,” said Sgt. Mohr.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. If you know his name or where officers can locate him, submit an anonymous tip at http://www.P3Tips.com or download the P3 Tips App to your cell phone for free. Tips must be submitted to Crime Stoppers in order for you to receive the cash reward.