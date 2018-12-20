Lynnwood Link light rail extension could break ground early next year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- The expansion of the Link light rail to Lynnwood could start as early as next year thanks to a $1.17 billion federal grant.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the grant Thursday, along with up to $658 million in credit assistance for the expansion project.

“The significant federal investment announced today will improve mobility for thousands of people in the Puget Sound region and provide greater access to jobs, healthcare, and education, among other important destinations,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a news release.

Lynnwood Link will expand light rail service between Seattle and some of its most populated northern suburbs, including Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace, and Lynnwood.

It includes 8.5 miles of grade-separated light rail, as well as four new stations, 34 vehicles, 1,500 parking spaces and a new maintenance and storage facility. It will connect to the broader Link light rail network, including the existing system from Angle Lake to the University of Washington and the Northgate Link and East Link segments currently under construction.

“Finalizing this agreement means we can put shovels in the ground in early 2019 to provide commuters with a faster option to get to work, school, and throughout Puget Sound," said U.S. Sen. Maria Cantell, D-Wash. "With a 28 minute travel time between Lynnwood and downtown Seattle, Snohomish County will soon have a transit option that delivers the connectivity it needs to keep up with the tremendous growth the region has experienced.”