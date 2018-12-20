× Les Schwab prepares to deliver thousands of toys this holiday season

Q13 is proud to have partnered with Les Schwab Tire Centers once again this season to help make a difference in our community.

From Chehalis to Bellingham, and Poulsbo to Kent, Les Schwab employees from all around Western Washington gathered at the Showare Center in Kent this week to help sort thousands of donated toys.

Ellen Tailor was there to see just how big of an impact you helped make!

Les Schwab will continue to take donations of unwrapped toys.

Over the next week, volunteer employees will help deliver presents to families in need, just in time for Christmas.