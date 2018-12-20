Duck hunters find body of missing 2-year-old boy, police say

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a 2-year-old boy reported missing in late November has been recovered.

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office says two duck hunters discovered the body at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday while hunting off the shore of Skagit Bay in the 20000 block of Maupin Road.

The Skagit Valley Herald identifies the boy as Star Austin Rogers-White. He was reported missing Nov. 29 from the 21000 block of Mann Road in Conway. A toy car the toddler was last seen playing on was later found in the river.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday in a release that there are no indications of foul play in the case. The boy’s body was turned over to the county coroner’s office.