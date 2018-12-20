Brace yourself: Today is the busiest travel day of the Christmas holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- If you're traveling for the holiday today, get ready for big crowds on the roads and at airports.

Today is expected to be the worst day to travel, according to traffic analytics company Inrix.

Analysts say travel times could be as much as four times longer than a normal trip.

More than 102 million people are expected to be on the roads nationwide today, more than ever before.

If you're flying, today is also projected to be the busiest holiday travel day at Sea-Tac Airport, with more than 63,000 passengers passing through.

Here are some tips from TSA to make your holiday travel a little less hectic: