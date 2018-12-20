Brace yourself: Today is the busiest travel day of the Christmas holiday season

SEATTLE -- If you're traveling for the holiday today, get ready for big crowds on the roads and at airports.
Today is expected to be the worst day to travel, according to traffic analytics company Inrix.
Analysts say travel times could be as much as four times longer than a normal trip.
More than 102 million people are expected to be on the roads nationwide today, more than ever before.
If you're flying, today is also projected to be the busiest holiday travel day at Sea-Tac Airport, with more than 63,000 passengers passing through.
Here are some tips from TSA to make your holiday travel a little less hectic:
- Unpack your bag before you pack it – at home: By unpacking your bag fully and re-packing it before coming to the airport, you will avoid bringing items to the airport that are prohibited past the security checkpoint. This includes knives; firearms, firearm parts and ammunition; stun guns; and martial arts items. Use the “What Can I Bring” feature available on the TSA.gov website to help determine if an item is allowed in a carry-on bag or if it needs to be checked.
- Dress for security screening: Simplify your screening experience by avoiding bulky jewelry, scarves, hair accessories and large belt buckles since these types of items are likely to require additional screening. Wear slip-on shoes to save time. Remember to remove all items from your pockets and secure them in your carry-on bag.
- Use gift bags instead of wrapping presents: Wrapped gifts are screened just like any other item. If a wrapped gift alarms the security screening technology, a TSA officer may have to unwrap it to determine what the item is. Consider traveling with unwrapped gifts or placing them in a gift bag for easy access and resolution.
- Traveling with foods: Baked goods (including fruit cake!) and other solid foods are allowed in carry-on luggage. This includes breads, cookies and meats like ham and turkey. Traveling with jams, sauces, gravies or other liquids? Quantities of 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or less are fine in carryon luggage; anything over 3.4 ounces needs to be placed in a checked bag.
- Make sure electronics are accessible in your carry-on: Organize your carry-on bag so electronics larger than a cell phone can be quickly and easily accessed when at the security checkpoint. All electronic devices larger than a cell phone should be placed in bins for x-ray screening with nothing on top or below, similar to how laptops have been screened for several years.
- AskTSA on social media: Question about what you can bring through the security checkpoint? Tweet or Message AskTSA weekdays from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. PST and weekends and holidays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST.
- Traveling with medically-necessary liquids and medical devices: When traveling with medically-necessary liquids over the 3.4 ounce (100 ml) limit, please inform a TSA officer prior to putting them through the x-ray. Separate the liquids - and all other medical accessories including freezer packs, IV bags, pumps and syringes - from your other belongings and place them in a bin. Remove electronic medical devices from your carry-on luggage and place in a bin. This will allow the x-ray operator to get a clear view of the device during the screening process.
- Call TSA Cares: Travelers or families of travelers with disabilities and/or medical conditions may call the TSA Cares helpline toll free at 855-787-2227 with any questions about screening policies, procedures and what to expect at the security checkpoint as well as to arrange for assistance at the checkpoint. It is recommended to call at least 72 hours prior to traveling.