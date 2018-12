SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. – Fallen trees and power lines down blocked Interstate 5 Thursday afternoon at Bow Hill Road just north of Burlington.

The Washington State Department of Transportation warned people to use alternate routes while they work to clean up the lines from the roadway.

One northbound laned reopened around 3:00 p.m., but southbound remained fully blocked.

⚠️⚠️ #Bow: I-5 is now fully closed in both directions at Bow Hill Road. Continue to use alternate routes and expect delays as crews clear power lines from the roadway. pic.twitter.com/2ZOcdHkulE — WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) December 20, 2018

