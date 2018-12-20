11th Washington child suspected of having paralyzing illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health officials say an 11th child in Washington is suspected of having acute flaccid myelitis, a rare polio-like disease that has seen a spike this year.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Clark County Public Health on Wednesday identified another child, a 6-year-old from southwestern Washington.

The public health department says the child was hospitalized after one of the child's arms became paralyzed. The child had previously shown symptoms of respiratory problems and a fever.

This child joins two others who have suspected cases of acute flaccid myelitis. Lab specimens have been sent to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a confirmed diagnosis.

Nine children in Washington already received positive diagnoses. While few people die from acute flaccid myelitis, problems breathing can require ventilator machines or the condition can trigger other neurological problems.