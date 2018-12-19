Woman flips furniture, sets off fire extinguisher during airport meltdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tamiko Warner didn't just make a scene before her flight at the Memphis airport — she made a mess, turning over furniture and setting off a fire extinguisher that filled the airport gate with fog.

The man who filmed the rampage and posted it to Facebook said it was all over a $20 baggage fee, according to WREG.

"I don't care about going to jail. Whatever. This is worth it," Warner said in the video.

She carried on for nearly five minutes uninterrupted in the video, causing thousands of dollars of damage in the airport.

Other passengers watching the video for the first time couldn't believe their eyes.

Maria Rivera watched, stunned as Warner clapped proudly in the video, seemingly unashamed.

"That's terrible," Rivera said. "I think people need to check themselves before acting like this in public."

Warner is charged with disorderly conduct and vandalism. Her bond is set at $5,000.