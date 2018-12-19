Tacoma police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in Jan. homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Police in Tacoma are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect they say is wanted for a homicide back in January.

The Tacoma Police Department said Wednesday that detectives have probable cause to arrest Daniel Perris-Karlton III for the homicide of a 24-year-old man.

Investigators said a woman called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 17, 2018 saying two people broke into her home near 6th and Steele and shot her boyfriend. The 24-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman and a 5-year-old child were not hurt.

At the time, police said they did not have a motive for the killing.

No further details have been released.